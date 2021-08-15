Live events coming up in Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ID) Lewiston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewiston:

Free Boat Safety Class - Nez Perce County Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1150 Wall St, Lewiston, ID

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is offering Boat Idaho safety class which will be held on August 22, 2021. These classes are free to the general public and provide details on Idaho boating...

Princess Superhero Camp Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 604 Main St, Lewiston, ID

Ballet, Tap, Crafts and Snacks. Join Main Street Dance for our Annual Princess Superhero Camp. Each day your dancer will be able to dress up as their favorite Princess or Superhero. They will...

Summer Games Series: BINGO! Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3107 Powers Ave, Lewiston, ID

Come out for this fun night of good old fashioned BINGO!

QuickBooks Basics 1 & 2 Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: SBDC, 406 Main St, Lewiston, ID

Instructor: Judy Schumacher Accurate and timely accounting records can be critical to success. The IRS, lenders, potential buyers, and good decision making all require good bookkeeping. QuickBooks...

Annual Lewis-Clark CLC Labor Picnic Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1229 Burrell Ave # A, Lewiston, ID

Annual Lewis-Clark Central Labor Council Labor Picinic. Open to all current and retired Union laborists and family. Please join us!! ✊