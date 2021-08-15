Butte calendar: Coming events

(BUTTE, MT) Butte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

Montana Veterinary Medical Association Summer Meeting Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4655 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT

MVMA Summer is the premier annual meeting in the state related to veterinary medical industry. This regional event is set to start on 27 August 2021, Friday.

The Job Search Accelerator Workshop — Butte Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "The 2021 Job Search Accelerator Workshop" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In...

FEnomenon II Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4655 Harrison Avenue, Butte, MT 59701

A soul stirring, heart opening, ass kicking retreat for women under the heart of the big sky in Butte, Montana

Music on Main: F.O.G Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The fun begins at 6 pm to 9pm on Main Street between Granite and Broadway Streets. Kids can enjoy activities that are hosted by local non-profits. Kids 12 and under get free Shirley temples and $5...

Starry night in Butte Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Starry night in Butte! $25/person To register please pay online at marleyspaintparty.vpweb.com or TEXT 4912726 to pay at the door.