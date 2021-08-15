Kailua Kona events coming soon

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are coming to Kailua Kona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kailua Kona:

Kanikapila (Zoom) Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This group is about getting together and connecting through music. All instruments and all levels are welcome, and singers, too. Contact Barbara Hoist: barb.jean.hoist@gmail.com Our regular...

Coffee and Chocolate Farm Tours Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 78-6749 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

Come visit our farm and factory. Learn how cacao and coffee are produced. Interactive tour rated one of the best in Hawaii. About this Event "Best Tour On The Big Island!" Recently awarded The...

DRAG BRUNCH "CHURCH" with Bolivia Carmichaels Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 74-5606 Luhia St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Join us for our Monthly Drag Brunch, CHURCH hosted by our dear friend BOLIVIA CARMICHAELS + special guests!

Restorative with Ashley Judith Flemino — Malama i ke Ola Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 76-5914 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

This class invites you to connect with your embodied intelligence, where deep healing and restoration is made available. We open class with a slow and gentle Hatha yoga flow. In the remaining 45...