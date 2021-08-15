Coming soon: Key West events

(KEY WEST, FL) Live events are lining up on the Key West calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Key West area:

Key West Florida Reset & Restore Retreat Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Key West, Florida, Florida 33041

Key West Retreat Program Most of our students experience a transformation of body mind and spirit as our Key West Retreat offers much more than simply what is certified to teach. This is an opportunity for you to learn to teach yoga while also shifting your life through ritual, ceremony, crystals, essential oils, meditation journies, ayurvedic herbs and more. Go beyond the unconscious limitations that are set upon us throughout our lives and free yourself to walk a path of truly elevated conscio

Sip & Paint: Mahi Mahi Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2001 S Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL

Come out to our beautiful Shanty Tiki at 6:00pm for our monthly Paint & Sip classes! This month we will be painting Mahi Mahi! We provide the supplies, the art instructor and the wine...

Tropical Heat Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Tropical Heat is an annual LGBT event for men featuring celebrations and festivities across the island.

Cow Key Channel Clean ups Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 5016 5th Avenue, Key West, FL 33040

Join Blue Moon Kayak Key West, Reef Relief, Keep Key West Beautiful, and Paddlewith a purpose for a mission to clean Cow Key Channel!

Great American Trainwreck - FREE Show Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

Free Sunset Concert on the big stage with Great American Trainwreck