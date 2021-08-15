Seneca events coming up

(SENECA, SC) Seneca is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seneca:

Wyatt Wedding Seneca, SC

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1290 State Rd S-37-15, Seneca, SC

Wyatt Wedding at Lighthouse Lake Keowee, 1290 Doug Hollow Rd, Seneca, SC 29672, Seneca, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Joe Owens Acoustic Live @ Pub Blue Seneca, SC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 286 Market St, Seneca, SC

Joe Owens Acoustic Live @ Pub Blue Hosted By Joe Owens And The Lonesome. Event starts at Fri Aug 20 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Seneca., join me once again for some great food, brews and...

2021 Men's Member-Guest Seneca, SC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

MEN'S MEMBER-GUEST 2021 We would like to invite you join us for the Men's Member-Guest beginning Friday, August 27st for golf, food, and fun with the event culminating on Sunday, August 29th. NOT...

Jesse James Dupree & Dixie Inc. Seneca, SC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 2063 Sandifer Blvd, Seneca, SC

Jesse James Dupree & Dixie Inc. is on Facebook. To connect with Jesse James Dupree & Dixie Inc., join Facebook today.

Kit Workshop: Kimono Slippers Seneca, SC

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 E North 1st St, Seneca, SC

Wanna crochet some cashmere slippers? Me too! Let's do it. This kit comes with everything you need except the hook. The pattern contains instructions for ALL sizes and there is enough yarn in a...