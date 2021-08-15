Montrose calendar: What's coming up

(MONTROSE, CO) Live events are coming to Montrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montrose:

Rhythm & Movement with Miss Leeann - Montrose, CO 2021

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO

Description Music and movement are critical for children's early brain development. Singing, and the rhythm and rhyme that happens with it, helps shape your child's social skills, vocabulary and...

Gun Show

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1001 North 2nd Street, Montrose, CO 81401

Gun Show.... Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Serve The City 2021

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 205 Apollo Rd, Montrose, CO

On August 15th, instead of normal church services that weekend, we'll go out in teams to serve in various projects around Montrose and show God's love in very practical ways. Registration for the...

"Chiaroscuro" An afternoon with David Korevaar, piano MONTROSE

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 East Pavilion Place, Montrose, CO 81401

For the 2021–2022 season opener we are excited to invite David Korevaar, Distinguished Professor of Piano from CU Boulder.

Let It Flow, Intuitive Alcohol Ink Painting

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 11 S Park Ave, Montrose, CO

Plan a fun afternoon learning, creating, and experimenting with alcohol inks. No experience necessary. Adult class with Jana Adams.