Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Marquette events coming up

Posted by 
Marquette Daily
Marquette Daily
 7 days ago

(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marquette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4222YE_0bSNJoHo00

SAIL Battle of the Boards Cornhole Tournament

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1200 Wright Street, #Suite A, Marquette, MI 49855

SAIL, Disability Network of the U.P. would like invite teams to participate in a social cornhole tournament to help SAIL help others!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8vu0_0bSNJoHo00

The Story Behind Their Clothes

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLddC_0bSNJoHo00

Revolve CC 2021

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 128 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Revolve CC: A Creative Collaboration Conference in Marquette MI. Come learn and network with local and regional creatives from all media.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cypHV_0bSNJoHo00

Drop-in Meditation Hour

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 E Ridge St, Marquette, MI

What: 30 minutes silent seated meditation, followed by a mix of meditative walking, loving kindness meditations, and fellowship through sharing. All meditations are self-guided. Where: Outdoors in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7LBr_0bSNJoHo00

CO/LAB COLLECTIVE Auditions

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI

NMU students are invited to audition for CO/LAB COLLECTIVE, our dance showcase! Please read all of the below information carefully and email us at nmutd@nmu.edu with any questions. Auditions will...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Marquette Daily

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
28
Followers
184
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Network#Mi Nmu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy