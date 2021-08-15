Marquette events coming up

(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marquette:

SAIL Battle of the Boards Cornhole Tournament Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1200 Wright Street, #Suite A, Marquette, MI 49855

SAIL, Disability Network of the U.P. would like invite teams to participate in a social cornhole tournament to help SAIL help others!

The Story Behind Their Clothes Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...

Revolve CC 2021 Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 128 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Revolve CC: A Creative Collaboration Conference in Marquette MI. Come learn and network with local and regional creatives from all media.

Drop-in Meditation Hour Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 E Ridge St, Marquette, MI

What: 30 minutes silent seated meditation, followed by a mix of meditative walking, loving kindness meditations, and fellowship through sharing. All meditations are self-guided. Where: Outdoors in...

CO/LAB COLLECTIVE Auditions Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI

NMU students are invited to audition for CO/LAB COLLECTIVE, our dance showcase! Please read all of the below information carefully and email us at nmutd@nmu.edu with any questions. Auditions will...