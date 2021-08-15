Cancel
Garden City, KS

Live events coming up in Garden City

Garden City News Beat
 7 days ago

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Garden City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden City:

August Chamber Breakfast

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1911 E Kansas Ave, Garden City, KS

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Doors Open/Breakfast Service Begins: 7:10 AM Program Begins: 7:30 AM

Private Cheri - Ulysses, KS 2021

Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:40 AM

Description We're sorry, but Internet registration is not allowed for this activity. Please call the business office at 356-4233 or stop by 204 E Wheat for more information. Instructor GCRC Staff

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...

Two Faces West

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Two Faces West is a crankin' electric funk n’ blues band that was founded in the small, beautiful mountain town of Gunnison, Colorado. After establishing a tight power tr...

Lake Scott Car Show and Big Buck Poker Run

Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 W Scott Lake Dr, Scott City, KS

At the annual Lake Scott Car Show and Big Buck Poker Run visitors are welcome to stroll through the Scott City Park on South Main and enjoy the outstanding craftsmanship of area rodders the third...

