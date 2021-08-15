Chatsworth calendar: Coming events

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Chatsworth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chatsworth:

Carter's Lake NPLD Chatsworth, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1850 Carters Dam Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705

This event will consist of placing fish attractors, wood duck boxes, shoreline clean up, and also new tree management.

Gardens and Grill Masters Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Breaking Ground 2 Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10051 GA-225, Chatsworth, GA

“For the equipping of the saints for the work of service, to the building up of the body of Christ; until we attain to the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature...

ACF Connect ReStart Crandall, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1181 Cohutta Springs Rd, Crandall, GA

ReStart/Connect will bring the best of two of our most popular ACF events and combine them into one spiritually challenging, power-packed, yet chill and fun weekend. This is designed to challenge...

Golf Tournament Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 730 Witherow Bridge Rd, Chatsworth, GA

You are invited to our 7th annual 4-person select shot golf tournament. The entry fee is $65 per person. We are offering optional; $5 red tee, $5 long drive, and $5 closest to the pin. We will be...