Chatsworth, GA

Chatsworth calendar: Coming events

Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 7 days ago

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Chatsworth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chatsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2bpb_0bSNJeSY00

Carter's Lake NPLD

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1850 Carters Dam Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705

This event will consist of placing fish attractors, wood duck boxes, shoreline clean up, and also new tree management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yi3E_0bSNJeSY00

Gardens and Grill Masters

Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Gardens and Grill Masters is on Facebook. To connect with Gardens and Grill Masters, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdzqJ_0bSNJeSY00

Breaking Ground 2

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10051 GA-225, Chatsworth, GA

“For the equipping of the saints for the work of service, to the building up of the body of Christ; until we attain to the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALLEe_0bSNJeSY00

ACF Connect ReStart

Crandall, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1181 Cohutta Springs Rd, Crandall, GA

ReStart/Connect will bring the best of two of our most popular ACF events and combine them into one spiritually challenging, power-packed, yet chill and fun weekend. This is designed to challenge...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHZVT_0bSNJeSY00

Golf Tournament

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 730 Witherow Bridge Rd, Chatsworth, GA

You are invited to our 7th annual 4-person select shot golf tournament. The entry fee is $65 per person. We are offering optional; $5 red tee, $5 long drive, and $5 closest to the pin. We will be...

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth, GA
With Chatsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

