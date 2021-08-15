Live events Beckley — what’s coming up

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beckley:

Appalachian Makers Market Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 Armory Dr, Beckley, WV

Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 24th year. The week-long Festival includes collaborative partners such as Beckley Events, the...

Annual Car Show at Pine Lodge Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 405 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV

Friday, July 20, 7 9 pm Raleigh County Neville Street downtown Beckley Car & Bike show & entertainment Vehicle registration with Friends of Coal Auto Fair; free admission to the public...

Victory Over Japan! Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come join living historians this weekend to celebrate Victory Over Japan. The end of WW2! div

40 year reunion Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 224 Harper Park Dr, Beckley, WV

HELLO CLASS OF 1980 Can you believe how fast time has flown by? Wow it has been 40 years oops 41! It seems like it was only yesterday that we were in class, ready to graduate and anxious to start...

Chuck Norris System FREE Karate Seminar Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join us for a FREE karate seminar with emphasis given to those with no experience. This event is for those age 13+ (including adults) and will be taught by Jason Wilcox who holds a 5th Degree...