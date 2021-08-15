Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Live events Beckley — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beckley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPequ_0bSNJdZp00

Appalachian Makers Market

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 Armory Dr, Beckley, WV

Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 24th year. The week-long Festival includes collaborative partners such as Beckley Events, the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P54Db_0bSNJdZp00

Annual Car Show at Pine Lodge

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 405 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV

Friday, July 20, 7 9 pm Raleigh County Neville Street downtown Beckley Car & Bike show & entertainment Vehicle registration with Friends of Coal Auto Fair; free admission to the public...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Btypa_0bSNJdZp00

Victory Over Japan!

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come join living historians this weekend to celebrate Victory Over Japan. The end of WW2! div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5WVf_0bSNJdZp00

40 year reunion

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 224 Harper Park Dr, Beckley, WV

HELLO CLASS OF 1980 Can you believe how fast time has flown by? Wow it has been 40 years oops 41! It seems like it was only yesterday that we were in class, ready to graduate and anxious to start...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uehVk_0bSNJdZp00

Chuck Norris System FREE Karate Seminar

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join us for a FREE karate seminar with emphasis given to those with no experience. This event is for those age 13+ (including adults) and will be taught by Jason Wilcox who holds a 5th Degree...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley, WV
94
Followers
179
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Beckley Events#Friends Of Coal Auto Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy