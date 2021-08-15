Sedalia events calendar

(SEDALIA, MO) Live events are coming to Sedalia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sedalia:

Alec Davis [at] Missouri State Fair Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

List of Alec Davis upcoming events. Entertainment Events by Alec Davis. American Music from the great state of Missouri. Check out “American Music” EP now

Boyz II Men with KAZUAL Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Sedalia Area Farmers Market Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1814 S Limit Ave, Sedalia, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 29, 2021Tuesday and Friday, 3PM - 6PM Location:2233 West 16th Street

Dial-A-Story “Sleeping Beauty” Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 311 W 3rd St, Sedalia, MO

311 West Third Sedalia, MO 65301 Main Line: (660) 826-1314 Fax: (660) 826-0396 Dial-A-Story: (660) 827-7838 Open Today: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Tomorrow: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sedalia, MO

LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL (12:00 pm & 6:00 pm) – ONE TICKET & PRICE FOR ONE OR BOTH SESSIONS (ALL DAY TICKET). GATES OPEN AT 11 AM FOR 1ST SESSION – GATES OPEN AT 5:00 PM...