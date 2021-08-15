Cancel
Big Spring, TX

Big Spring events coming soon

Posted by 
Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 7 days ago

(BIG SPRING, TX) Big Spring is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Spring:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UM2Io_0bSNJZzn00

Angel and the Badmen LIVE at The Train Car

Big Spring, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Angel and the Badmen LIVE at The Train Car at 100 S Main St, Big Spring, TX 79720-2517, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eHuS_0bSNJZzn00

2021 Clay Shoot

Stanton, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2551 County Rd C2801, Stanton, TX

2021 Clay Shoot at Windwalker Farms Sporting Clays, 2551 County Road C2801, Stanton, TX 79782, Stanton, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:30 am to 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beMCg_0bSNJZzn00

Kick - off Gala "Home is Where the Heart Is"

Big Spring, TX

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 Scurry Street, Big Spring, TX 79720

Our annual Kick-off Gala for the 2021-2022 season. "Home is Where the Heart is" will feature a complete BBQ dinner and entertainment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124Wej_0bSNJZzn00

hip hop show

Big Spring, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 123 S Main St, Big Spring, TX

hip hop show You may also like the following events from Desert Flower Art Bar & Lounge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejYhn_0bSNJZzn00

"Settled In" Summer Market

Big Spring, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Big Spring, TX

The Hotel Settles will be hosting "Settled In" Summer Market on Saturday, August 21st from 6PM-10pm. There will be a variety of vendors to choose from.

Big Spring Today

Big Spring Today

Big Spring, TX
With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

