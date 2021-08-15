Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Thomasville calendar: Events coming up

Thomasville Post
 7 days ago

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Thomasville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thomasville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poVOn_0bSNJXEL00

Toddlers + Tykes Story Time

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 201 N Madison St, Thomasville, GA

Join Mrs. Amanda, our Children's Department Manager, for a lively story hour! Listen to a few read aloud stories, sing songs, recite rhymes and end with a fun, easy craft. Intended for children...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPmiM_0bSNJXEL00

Oncology Support Program - New Patient Chemotherapy Orientation

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 919 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA

Patients learn what to expect when beginning chemotherapy, including side effects and symptoms. Family members of patients are encouraged to attend as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OaQA_0bSNJXEL00

Rotary Club of Thomasville Golf Scramble

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 6481 GA-122, Thomasville, GA

(4) person golf scramble hosted by the Rotary Club of Thomasville and benefiting the United Way of Thomas County. You may also like the following events from Country Oaks Golf Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueYKw_0bSNJXEL00

Kids Fishing Event at River Creek WMA

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 871 US-84 BUS, Thomasville, GA

Come join us for a fun day of fishing! This event is for kids age 15 and under. We will have limited fishing equipment/bait - so please bring your own if you have it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJ37f_0bSNJXEL00

Great Futures Dinner/Luau Fundraiser

Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 131 South Stevens Street, Thomasville, GA 31792

Our Great Futures Dinner/Luau promises to be an evening of exciting entertainment with a powerful message from a dynamic speaker!

