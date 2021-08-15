Cancel
Carlsbad, NM

Live events coming up in Carlsbad

Posted by 
Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CARLSBAD, NM) Live events are lining up on the Carlsbad calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carlsbad area:

Inauguración de la Danza De La Divina Misericordia

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

?GRAN INAUGURACIÓN DE LA DANZA DE LA DIVINA MISERICORDIA ? Están todos cordialmente invitados a la inauguración de la danza de la Divina Misericordia el día 15 de Agosto en la Iglesia Nuestra...

Church Workday

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4103 W Texas St, Carlsbad, NM

Church Workday Please help us clean out an old storage shed, level some ground areas, install rain gutters and more.

Western Bank Pro-Am

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2701 W Richey Ave, Artesia, NM

This is a two-day pro-am event at Artesia Country Club. $200 entry fee. 4-person teams. Pros play own ball, ams select drive. 100% of pros paid. Contact Juan Jimenez at Artesia Country Club to...

Agricultural Science Center at Artesia Annual Field Day

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

COVID-19 safe practices will be respected at the event. Visit https://aces.nmsu.edu/calendar/index.php?tag=aes for the full AES field day schedule.

Third Thursday ~ Merchant Month

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 102 N Canal St # 240, Carlsbad, NM

Merchant Month brought to you by Carlsbad MainStreet and the Pearl of the Pecos Arts and Cultural District, join in Downtown Carlsbad for August’s Third Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Will be...

