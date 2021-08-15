Cancel
Arcadia, FL

Arcadia events coming up

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 7 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Arcadia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arcadia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035l7c_0bSNJOX200

Breast Cancer Awareness Run

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4313 FL-70, Arcadia, FL

Breast Cancer Awareness Run is on Facebook. To connect with Breast Cancer Awareness Run, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3l3J_0bSNJOX200

Cattlewomen's College: Cattle Management for Women

Ona, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 3401 Experiment Station, Ona, FL 33865

Are you interested in learning more about cattle management for your operation? Register soon as space is limited to 40 participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g58lt_0bSNJOX200

Volunteer Orientation

Arcadia, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2211 Southwest Gator Trail, Arcadia, FL 34266

Interested in on-site volunteering? Register for this mandatory orientation to learn more about the sanctuary and volunteer opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ysz1d_0bSNJOX200

TASTES & SOUNDS of the ISLANDS 2021

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2333 El Jobean Road, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33954

LABOR DAY WEEKEND!!!  TASTES & SOUNDS of the ISLANDS 2021 - SAT, SEPT 4TH 2021  AT CC FAIRGROUNDS - FAMILY FUN - LIVE CARIBBEAN MUSIC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3xlD_0bSNJOX200

Cancer Support Group

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3280 N Tamiami Trail #493, Port Charlotte, FL

If you or someone you know has been touched by cancer, remember you are not alone. Fawcett's Cancer Support Group meets the third Wednesday of every month at H2U in the Promenades mall. There are...

Comments / 0

 

Arcadia Post

Arcadia, FL
With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

