Arcadia events coming up

(ARCADIA, FL) Arcadia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arcadia:

Breast Cancer Awareness Run Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4313 FL-70, Arcadia, FL

Breast Cancer Awareness Run is on Facebook. To connect with Breast Cancer Awareness Run, join Facebook today.

Cattlewomen's College: Cattle Management for Women Ona, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 3401 Experiment Station, Ona, FL 33865

Are you interested in learning more about cattle management for your operation? Register soon as space is limited to 40 participants.

Volunteer Orientation Arcadia, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2211 Southwest Gator Trail, Arcadia, FL 34266

Interested in on-site volunteering? Register for this mandatory orientation to learn more about the sanctuary and volunteer opportunities.

TASTES & SOUNDS of the ISLANDS 2021 Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2333 El Jobean Road, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33954

LABOR DAY WEEKEND!!! TASTES & SOUNDS of the ISLANDS 2021 - SAT, SEPT 4TH 2021 AT CC FAIRGROUNDS - FAMILY FUN - LIVE CARIBBEAN MUSIC

Cancer Support Group Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3280 N Tamiami Trail #493, Port Charlotte, FL

If you or someone you know has been touched by cancer, remember you are not alone. Fawcett's Cancer Support Group meets the third Wednesday of every month at H2U in the Promenades mall. There are...