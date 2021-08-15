Ardmore calendar: Events coming up

(ARDMORE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ardmore calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ardmore area:

Back 2 School Bazaar Ardmore, OK

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Back 2 School Bazaar at Ardmore, Oklahoma, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

RACE FOR TIME Car Show, FunFest & Races Ardmore, OK

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2897 U.S. 77, Ardmore, OK 73401

It's a RACE TO BEAT CHILDHOOD CANCER starting with our Car Show & Fun Fest, followed by a Night of Racing!

Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart Ardmore, OK

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1211 North Commerce Street, #35, Ardmore, OK 73401

Don't miss a rare chance to meet WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart!

Bike Night Ardmore, OK

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 24 Mill St SE, Ardmore, OK

Calling all bikers....lifers, weekend warriors, newbies...we want to see them. Every Thursday night beginning July 1st we will host bike night at the Tavern. Reserved parking, drink specials and...

Security Guard Phase 2 - Session 1 - John Randolph Ardmore, OK

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Topics include Practicing Public Relations, Performing Fixed Post Duties, Patrolling, Investigating Security Incidents and Terrorism Awareness.