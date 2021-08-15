Cancel
Tehachapi, CA

Live events Tehachapi — what's coming up

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 7 days ago

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Live events are coming to Tehachapi.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tehachapi:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKkuv_0bSNJLsr00

Coffee with the Mayor

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 120 S Mill St, Tehachapi, CA

Join us for a free cup of coffee and a conversation at the Coffee Mill in Tehachapi on the 3rd Thursday each month from 7:30 - 9:30 AM. Ask questions, share your thoughts and concerns in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdxOZ_0bSNJLsr00

MOVING - MUST SELL

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Saddles - Bridles - Tack - Antique Buggy with Shafts - Horse Trailer Rugs - Chairs - Gardening items - Household items - and much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJOJT_0bSNJLsr00

THS Class of 2011-10 Year Reunion

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 323 West F Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Tehachapi High School Graduating Class of 2011 is hosting their 10 year reunion. Buy your tickets now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbKtq_0bSNJLsr00

Evening for Life

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 18274 Old Ranch Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Join us on August 28, 2021, for an evening of wine tasting & beer, gourmet taco bar, dessert, silent & live auctions, all for a good cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utXL4_0bSNJLsr00

Forest glow

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 207 E H St, Tehachapi, CA

Join me for step-by-step instructions for the forest glow seats $20 a person painting is from 6 to 8:00 p.m. please no outside drinks they have a large variety of cold craft beers to choose from...

Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi, CA
