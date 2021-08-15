Cancel
Greenville, TX

Greenville events coming soon

Greenville Today
 7 days ago

(GREENVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Greenville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbigJ_0bSNJJ7P00

Sean McConnell

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3648 Co Rd 2132, Greenville, TX

The amazing Sean McConnell will be on stage at Caddo Creek Music Hall in Greenville on Aug. 26. About this Event The amazing Sean McConnell will be on stage at Caddo Creek Music Hall in Greenville...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpL03_0bSNJJ7P00

Splash 21

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

We reserved the whole waterpark just for you and your family! Everyone with a wristband will get in for FREE! To receive wristbands for you and your family, just attend one of our services the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTShT_0bSNJJ7P00

Hump Day Happy Hour

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The Texan Theater has something fantastic on Wednesday afternoons…a delightfully different kind of Happy Hour. Hump Day Happy Hour, takes place every Wednesday afternoon at the Texan Theater from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423cZv_0bSNJJ7P00

"TAKE YOUR BEST SHOT" Community COVID-19 Vaccine Event

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Carevide will be providing COVID-19 vaccines at various community locations throughout July and August. These vaccines are free to the public and no appointment is necessary. For questions, call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiWSR_0bSNJJ7P00

Live Music at Empty Glass Steakhouse & Saloon

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 2808 Lee St, Greenville, TX

Enjoy live music on the outdoor patio or indoor stage each Friday & Saturday night at 8:00 pm at the Empty Glass Steakhouse & Saloon. Check their Facebook page for the lineup of artists.

Greenville Today

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

