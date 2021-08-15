Paris events coming up

(PARIS, TX) Paris is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paris:

Back-to-School Bash! Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1771 Bonham St, Paris, TX

Revolution Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1709 Clarksville St, Paris, TX

Come and learn to make this fabulous and versatile quilt from Jane Hensley. This class is designed for the confident beginner with a jelly roll and will have your choice of layouts. Also, the...

King of Sports Championship Wrestling Paris, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 295 Stone Avenue, Paris, TX 75460

KOS Wrestling brings Texas STRONG Style excitement to Paris, Tx! See the finest athletes in the world today!

Paris Farmers Market at Market Square Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 1st St SW, Paris, TX

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: Market Square, 400 1st SouthWest

Spencer Orthodontics Ribbon Cutting Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce as we cut the Red Ribbon for Chamber member Spencer Orthodontics celebrating their new location. Remember to bring your business cards for networking.