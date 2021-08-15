Cancel
Europe

Paris events coming up

Posted by 
Paris Today
Paris Today
 7 days ago

(PARIS, TX) Paris is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paris:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cM8yH_0bSNJ6jD00

Back-to-School Bash!

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1771 Bonham St, Paris, TX

Back-to-School Bash! is on Facebook. To connect with Back-to-School Bash!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzVIu_0bSNJ6jD00

Revolution

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1709 Clarksville St, Paris, TX

Come and learn to make this fabulous and versatile quilt from Jane Hensley. This class is designed for the confident beginner with a jelly roll and will have your choice of layouts. Also, the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHwUw_0bSNJ6jD00

King of Sports Championship Wrestling

Paris, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 295 Stone Avenue, Paris, TX 75460

KOS Wrestling brings Texas STRONG Style excitement to Paris, Tx! See the finest athletes in the world today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4F0A_0bSNJ6jD00

Paris Farmers Market at Market Square

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 1st St SW, Paris, TX

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: Market Square, 400 1st SouthWest

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PUBJ_0bSNJ6jD00

Spencer Orthodontics Ribbon Cutting

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce as we cut the Red Ribbon for Chamber member Spencer Orthodontics celebrating their new location. Remember to bring your business cards for networking.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Paris Today

Paris Today

Paris, TX
81
Followers
177
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paris Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

