Events on the Laramie calendar

(LARAMIE, WY) Laramie is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laramie:

Casey Donahew Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Casey Donahew Band live at the Cowboy Saloon Saturday, August 28th, 2021

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BOND'S Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 411 South 2nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

"The Sun: Our Living Star" Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: N 16th St &, E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY

The Planetarium presents "The Sun: Our Living Star"! Discover the secrets of our star in this planetarium show and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface in immersive...

Tom Horn Days Bosler, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Tom Horn Days at Bosler, Wyoming, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 05:00 pm

RIDING BICYCLES IN THE RAIN by Erin Considine Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

A partnership with Laramie Interfaith; Directed by Andrew Thornton; Featuring Justen Glover, Darin Hill, Kim Lockhart, Alison Quaggin Harkin