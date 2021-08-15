Live events Searcy — what’s coming up
(SEARCY, AR) Live events are coming to Searcy.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Searcy:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 915 E Market Ave, Searcy, AR
August, 23rd will be the first day of classes for Harding University students. The Bisons are ready to have a fun and exciting semester with all classes being in person! Harding is ready to...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
10% Buyer's Premium. Items can be previewed at auction location, 200 W. Race St., Searcy, AR on Thursday, August 19th, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Local pick up & checkout at auction location, 200 W...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 1009 W Race Ave, Searcy, AR
Informational meeting for potential Foster Families and others who are interested in learning more about The CALL and how to start the process of becoming a foster family.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 6040 AR-36, Rose Bud, AR
Outdoor market with LOTS of vendors selling a variety of items. Craft Items - Antiques - Farmer's Market Items - Furniture - Jewelry - Books - Homemade Items - Yard Sale Items, etc. Our Vintage...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 3071 AR-5, El Paso, AR
FALL JACKPOT $1,000 Added 4D Barrels August 21, 2021 Two Bar Two Arena (CrossRoads Cowboy Church) 3071 Hwy 5, El Paso, Arkansas EMAIL ENTRIES beginning August 11, 2021 to arbarrelracepay@gmail.com...
