Durango, CO

Live events Durango — what’s coming up

Durango Post
 7 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) Durango has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:

Celebration of Life for Buck

Durango, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1550 Main Ave, Durango, CO

Please join us to celebrate Buck. Meat will be provided, if you would like, bring a side to share. We will have Karaoke, and a Broncos "hippy" good time. If you have photos you would like...

Veterans Benefit Breakfast

Durango, CO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1550 Main Ave, Durango, CO

Veterans Breakfast is this Sunday. Come down for all of your favorites! AND support LOCAL Veterans Programs.

Turns & Berms DOWNHILL MTB Clinic – Purgatory Resort

Durango, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1 Skier Pl, Durango, CO

Saturday, August 14th and Sunday, August 15th in Durango, Colorado join VNTRbirds and other women like yourself in a day full of challenging and technical skills to boost your confidence while on...

Soulcraft Intensive

Durango, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 835 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO

This is our popular five-day experiential plunge into the wild depths of Soulcraft ; a synergistic set of nature-based practices designed to evoke the life-shifting experience of soul encounter...

Meditation in the Yoga Tradition with Nischala Joy Devi

Durango, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10 Town Plaza #411, Durango, CO

Each session of this virtual 4 part series will explore meditation both from the wisdom teachings as well as offering various practices that allow us to understand as well as experience the subtle...

Durango Post

Durango Post

Durango, CO
With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

