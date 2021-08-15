Cancel
Wentzville, MO

Events on the Wentzville calendar

Wentzville Dispatch
(WENTZVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Wentzville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wentzville area:

4th Annual Boats and Hoes 2021

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

4th Annual Boats and Hoes 2021 All bikes are welcome Meet up at Hot Shots in Wentzville at 10:30. Kickstands up at 11:00ish 2nd stop Field Box in St Peter’s 3rd stop taking the Grafton Ferry...

Dinner Theater – Night 2 (Sat, Aug, 28, 2021)

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1543 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO

The WSCC Chamber is proud to present you with our 10th Annual Dinner Theater event on August 27 & 28! Get ready for a murder mystery like no other with the MURD-ARR! Pirates of The Salty Dog...

The 2021 GOAT Olympics

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 W Allen St, Wentzville, MO

We have done bar back olympics. We have done bartenders teamed up with bar backs. Now it is time to compete with the best out there....CUSTOMERS Your favorite Goat House staff has each selected a...

August Morning Meet-Up

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 985 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO

Start your day with a smile & a Morning Meet-Up! Join us this month at Simmons Bank in Wentzville from 8:30 - 9:30 AM for networking, coffee, and breakfast. We can\'t wait to see you then! Want to...

Together Again

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

On August 22nd, a lot of great things will be happening! Many of us will be coming back to church after the pandemic and/or summer and then - we will party! So, save the date and plan on being...

