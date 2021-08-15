What’s up Tifton: Local events calendar

(TIFTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Tifton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tifton:

Jordan Rowe & Reid Haughton Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: 265 Brumby Way, Tifton, GA

Jordan Rowe & Reid Haughton Sat, Aug 21, 2021 | 10:00PM - 11:45PM |

Glorybound Quartet Concert Sylvester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 105 Doe Hill Rd, Sylvester, GA

Glorybound Quartet returns to Antioch for a Sunday morning concert. They will be performing during our morning worship service.

AGAware Workshop Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 R D C Rd, Tifton, GA

A comprehensive business and financial literacy workshop series, AGAware ®, is designed to promote and educate the next generation of Young, Beginning, Small, or Minority (YBSM) Farmers like you...

*No Charge Free Play Sunday from 1pm-5pm at The Zone Collectibles & More* Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 Main St S, Tifton, GA

"No Charge Free Play Sundays" at The Zone Collectibles & More from 1-5pm ...The Zone Collectibles & More along with Dragon Dai the GM Dojo are happy to host Our "No Charge Free Play Sundays" for...

Movies at the Tift: Mean Girls Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St S, Tifton, GA

