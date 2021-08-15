Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tifton, GA

What’s up Tifton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Tifton News Beat
Tifton News Beat
 7 days ago

(TIFTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Tifton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tifton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prssO_0bSNIVZW00

Jordan Rowe & Reid Haughton

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: 265 Brumby Way, Tifton, GA

Jordan Rowe & Reid Haughton Sat, Aug 21, 2021 | 10:00PM - 11:45PM |

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjpW8_0bSNIVZW00

Glorybound Quartet Concert

Sylvester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 105 Doe Hill Rd, Sylvester, GA

Glorybound Quartet returns to Antioch for a Sunday morning concert. They will be performing during our morning worship service.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1TSb_0bSNIVZW00

AGAware Workshop

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 R D C Rd, Tifton, GA

A comprehensive business and financial literacy workshop series, AGAware ®, is designed to promote and educate the next generation of Young, Beginning, Small, or Minority (YBSM) Farmers like you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXDqT_0bSNIVZW00

*No Charge Free Play Sunday from 1pm-5pm at The Zone Collectibles & More*

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 Main St S, Tifton, GA

"No Charge Free Play Sundays" at The Zone Collectibles & More from 1-5pm ...The Zone Collectibles & More along with Dragon Dai the GM Dojo are happy to host Our "No Charge Free Play Sundays" for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtTIm_0bSNIVZW00

Movies at the Tift: Mean Girls

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St S, Tifton, GA

LIVE THEATRE & LIVE MUSIC IN DOWNTOWN, TIFTON, GA ©2020 BY THE TIFT THEATRE FOR PERFORMING ARTS

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tifton News Beat

Tifton News Beat

Tifton, GA
67
Followers
165
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tifton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Tifton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Ga Jordan Rowe#Ybsm#Gm#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy