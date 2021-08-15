Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

Live events on the horizon in Pahrump

Posted by 
Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 7 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) Live events are coming to Pahrump.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pahrump area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCgec_0bSNIPHA00

All Recovery Meeting

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 2050 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

All Recovery Support Meetings are non-denominational based on the philosophy that people from every type of addiction have much in common and can benefit from sharing together. These meetings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcYMK_0bSNIPHA00

Ladies Monday Bible Study

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 7050 Homestead Rd, Pahrump, NV

6:00 p.m. Ladies Bible Study located at First Choice Pregnancy Center 1501 E. Calvada Blvd. (located in the back of the building) Contact Sue Jacoby or Nancy Erwin with questions.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nn2Ge_0bSNIPHA00

The Knight Raiders at The Hubb

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

List of The Knight Raiders upcoming events. Performances Events by The Knight Raiders. We are a Classic, Alternative, 70’s, 80’s & 90’s Rock Cover band.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqyLK_0bSNIPHA00

Prostate Cancer Support Group

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 360 S Lola Ln, Pahrump, NV

Contact : Tom Waters Email : twaters2015@gmail.com Phone : 702-379-3449

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGjLQ_0bSNIPHA00

A Day to Remember - Car Show

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 681 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89048

Welcome ladies and gentleman, children of all ages! Freaks of Nature is excited to invite you to A Day to Remember Car Show!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
96
Followers
177
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pahrump, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ladies And Gentleman#Bible Study#The Knight Raiders#Rock Cover#Nv Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy