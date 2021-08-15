Live events on the horizon in Pahrump

(PAHRUMP, NV) Live events are coming to Pahrump.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pahrump area:

All Recovery Meeting Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 2050 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

All Recovery Support Meetings are non-denominational based on the philosophy that people from every type of addiction have much in common and can benefit from sharing together. These meetings...

Ladies Monday Bible Study Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 7050 Homestead Rd, Pahrump, NV

6:00 p.m. Ladies Bible Study located at First Choice Pregnancy Center 1501 E. Calvada Blvd. (located in the back of the building) Contact Sue Jacoby or Nancy Erwin with questions.

The Knight Raiders at The Hubb Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

List of The Knight Raiders upcoming events. Performances Events by The Knight Raiders. We are a Classic, Alternative, 70’s, 80’s & 90’s Rock Cover band.

Prostate Cancer Support Group Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 360 S Lola Ln, Pahrump, NV

Contact : Tom Waters Email : twaters2015@gmail.com Phone : 702-379-3449

A Day to Remember - Car Show Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 681 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89048

Welcome ladies and gentleman, children of all ages! Freaks of Nature is excited to invite you to A Day to Remember Car Show!