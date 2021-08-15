Live events coming up in Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ME) Lewiston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewiston:

Wines of Northern Italy Wine Class Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 84 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

We will explore the wines of northern Italy to include , Piedmont, Lombardy, Alto Adige, Veneto & Friuli.

Maine Herpetological Society 2021 Reptile Expo Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 490 Pleasant St, Lewiston, ME

Mr. Drew and His Animals Too will be running his KID’S ZONE at the 20th annual Maine Reptile Expo at the Ramada Inn and Conference Center in Lewiston. SEE, TOUCH AND LEARN about some amazing...

Psychic Healing Fair Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 490 Pleasant St, Lewiston, ME

Public · Event · by Ramada Hotel and Conference Center Lewiston-Auburn (490 Pleasant St. Lewiston Maine 04240) and Community Awakening Holistic Fair

All You Can Game: Virtual Teen Gaming Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 200 Lisbon St, Lewiston, ME

In partnership with Portland Public Library, LPL Teen presents All You Can Game , an ongoing, online game night. Try a little of everything as we test out a sampling of different games throughout...

Maine Bicentennial Parade/Street Fest Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 27 Pine St, Lewiston, ME

The City is thrilled to host the State of Maine Bicentennial Parade with Auburn on Saturday, August 21. More than 100 floats, bands and participants from across the state will be celebrating...