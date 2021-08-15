Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waycross, GA

Waycross calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Waycross Today
Waycross Today
 7 days ago

(WAYCROSS, GA) Waycross has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waycross:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h63kI_0bSNIAHV00

Small Business Saturday!

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

We are hosting a wonderful event with 30+ local small businesses! Come out for a day of family fun and learning about some amazing small businesses that are right in your backyard!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a47wg_0bSNIAHV00

Ware County

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Victory Dr, Waycross, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ware County, hosted by Ware County High School in Waycross GA. Starting Thursday, August 26th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224sVr_0bSNIAHV00

Meteor Showers and S'mores

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Join us as we gather around the campfire to roast s'mores while we watch the meteor shower occurring this evening. Bring binoculars, insect repellent, flashlight, bottled water, and a blanket to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaCj2_0bSNIAHV00

Kids Game Night

Waresboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4311 Railroad Ave, Waresboro, GA

All kids & adults are encouraged to attend and enjoy a night of Fun, Food and Fellowship!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAWgm_0bSNIAHV00

2021 4-H Kickoff Celebration

Alma, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

It's back to school time for Bacon county 4-H'ers. Please let us know if you plan to attend!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Waycross Today

Waycross Today

Waycross, GA
90
Followers
152
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waycross Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waycross, GA
Waycross, GA
Government
City
Alma, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milesplits#Ware County High School#Ga Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy