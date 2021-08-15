Waycross calendar: Events coming up

(WAYCROSS, GA) Waycross has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waycross:

Small Business Saturday! Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

We are hosting a wonderful event with 30+ local small businesses! Come out for a day of family fun and learning about some amazing small businesses that are right in your backyard!

Ware County Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Victory Dr, Waycross, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ware County, hosted by Ware County High School in Waycross GA. Starting Thursday, August 26th.

Meteor Showers and S'mores Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Join us as we gather around the campfire to roast s'mores while we watch the meteor shower occurring this evening. Bring binoculars, insect repellent, flashlight, bottled water, and a blanket to...

Kids Game Night Waresboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4311 Railroad Ave, Waresboro, GA

All kids & adults are encouraged to attend and enjoy a night of Fun, Food and Fellowship!

2021 4-H Kickoff Celebration Alma, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

It's back to school time for Bacon county 4-H'ers. Please let us know if you plan to attend!!