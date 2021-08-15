Alamogordo events calendar

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Alamogordo area:

Man Up Lunch Alamogordo, NM

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1106 N New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Mentoring is the best way to help a young man reach his full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters creates positive, life changing friendships through the power of one-to-one mentoring. They can’t...

Desert Critters Trail Ribbon Cutting Alamogordo, NM

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 100 Washington Ave, Alamogordo, NM

The City of Alamogordo in partnership with Otero Health Council HEAL team (Healthy Eating Active Living) invites you to explore the new Desert Critters Trail. We will hold a special event to...

Robert Kuhn Cloudcroft, NM

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Multicultural poet and musician Robert Kuhn was born in Houston, Texas and moved back in 2010 after bouncing around the world for twelve years. Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Australia, Chile...

Wheeler Peak Backpacking Holloman AFB, NM

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 580 W 4th St, Holloman AFB, NM

With the help of the ODR team at Kirtland AFB, we'll hike to the summit of the highest peak in New Mexico! Join us for a challenging weekend hike and spectacular views! 2 p.m. departure | $50 per...

Alamogordo vs Valencia Football Alamogordo, NM

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 Cuba Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo vs Valencia Football Alamogordo Tigers vs Valencia Jaguars Tigers vs Jaguars