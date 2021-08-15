Cancel
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo events calendar

Alamogordo Post
(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alamogordo area:

Man Up Lunch

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1106 N New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Mentoring is the best way to help a young man reach his full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters creates positive, life changing friendships through the power of one-to-one mentoring. They can’t...

Desert Critters Trail Ribbon Cutting

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 100 Washington Ave, Alamogordo, NM

The City of Alamogordo in partnership with Otero Health Council HEAL team (Healthy Eating Active Living) invites you to explore the new Desert Critters Trail. We will hold a special event to...

Robert Kuhn

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Multicultural poet and musician Robert Kuhn was born in Houston, Texas and moved back in 2010 after bouncing around the world for twelve years. Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Australia, Chile...

Wheeler Peak Backpacking

Holloman AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 580 W 4th St, Holloman AFB, NM

With the help of the ODR team at Kirtland AFB, we'll hike to the summit of the highest peak in New Mexico! Join us for a challenging weekend hike and spectacular views! 2 p.m. departure | $50 per...

Alamogordo vs Valencia Football

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 Cuba Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo vs Valencia Football Alamogordo Tigers vs Valencia Jaguars Tigers vs Jaguars Please Visit Our Site : www.sportslite6 wbr span .oyageuy.com/ … span More

ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

