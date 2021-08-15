Cancel
Norwich, CT

Coming soon: Norwich events

Norwich Today
Norwich Today
(NORWICH, CT) Norwich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eh3qC_0bSNI8bI00

Firearm Factories of Norwich Tour

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360

Visit the factories where firearms were manufactured from the mid 1800’s to 1931.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0ObG_0bSNI8bI00

The Lord Of The Rings Trivia Night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

The Lord Of The Rings (movie trilogy) Trivia Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fgvG_0bSNI8bI00

Karaoke Night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mY2u3_0bSNI8bI00

Rose Arts Festival

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Chelsea Parade, Norwich, CT 06360

Dubbed New England’s largest free music festival by The Hartford Courant, come to the Rose of New England on 6.25.22 for Music + Art + More!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qscqf_0bSNI8bI00

Unplugged Night acoustic open mic feat: Kelly English

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Unplugged Night acoustic open mic feat: Kelly English at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Norwich Today

Norwich Today

Norwich, CT
ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Chelsea Parade#The Hartford Courant#Strange Brew Pub
