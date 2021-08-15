Coming soon: Norwich events

(NORWICH, CT) Norwich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:

Firearm Factories of Norwich Tour Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360

Visit the factories where firearms were manufactured from the mid 1800’s to 1931.

The Lord Of The Rings Trivia Night Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

The Lord Of The Rings (movie trilogy) Trivia Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Karaoke Night Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Rose Arts Festival Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Chelsea Parade, Norwich, CT 06360

Dubbed New England’s largest free music festival by The Hartford Courant, come to the Rose of New England on 6.25.22 for Music + Art + More!

Unplugged Night acoustic open mic feat: Kelly English Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Unplugged Night acoustic open mic feat: Kelly English at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!