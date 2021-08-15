Coming soon: Norwich events
(NORWICH, CT) Norwich has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Norwich area:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 100 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360
Visit the factories where firearms were manufactured from the mid 1800’s to 1931.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
The Lord Of The Rings (movie trilogy) Trivia Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Karaoke Night every Sunday at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: Chelsea Parade, Norwich, CT 06360
Dubbed New England’s largest free music festival by The Hartford Courant, come to the Rose of New England on 6.25.22 for Music + Art + More!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Unplugged Night acoustic open mic feat: Kelly English at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!
