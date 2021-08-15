Oswego events coming soon
(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Oswego area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 1 W 1st St, Oswego, NY
Enjoy an evening of soft rock music on the waterfront. Featured bands are Double Vs and The PK Experience.For purchase: Colloca Winery and Burnt Acorn Brewery will be offering adult beverages...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 276 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 91 Lake St, Oswego, NY
Come and celebrate 101 years of women voting! Bring a lawn chair, a blanket, a picnic basket and enjoy the beauty of Breitbeck Park!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 156 W Utica St, Oswego, NY
