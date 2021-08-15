Cancel
Oswego, NY

Oswego events coming soon

Posted by 
Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 7 days ago

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oswego area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PO74u_0bSNI7iZ00

Music on the Pier

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1 W 1st St, Oswego, NY

Enjoy an evening of soft rock music on the waterfront. Featured bands are Double Vs and The PK Experience.For purchase: Colloca Winery and Burnt Acorn Brewery will be offering adult beverages...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsjLV_0bSNI7iZ00

VIP Petcare at CountryMax

Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 276 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3v9d_0bSNI7iZ00

101 Years 0f Women's Suffrage Celebration Concert

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 91 Lake St, Oswego, NY

Come and celebrate 101 years of women voting! Bring a lawn chair, a blanket, a picnic basket and enjoy the beauty of Breitbeck Park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gFtR_0bSNI7iZ00

McConnell at Canale's

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 156 W Utica St, Oswego, NY

McConnell at Canale's is on Facebook. To connect with McConnell at Canale's, join Facebook today.

Oswego Post

Oswego, NY
ABOUT

With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

