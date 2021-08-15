Oswego events coming soon

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oswego area:

Music on the Pier Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1 W 1st St, Oswego, NY

Enjoy an evening of soft rock music on the waterfront. Featured bands are Double Vs and The PK Experience.For purchase: Colloca Winery and Burnt Acorn Brewery will be offering adult beverages...

VIP Petcare at CountryMax Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 276 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

101 Years 0f Women's Suffrage Celebration Concert Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 91 Lake St, Oswego, NY

Come and celebrate 101 years of women voting! Bring a lawn chair, a blanket, a picnic basket and enjoy the beauty of Breitbeck Park!

McConnell at Canale's Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 156 W Utica St, Oswego, NY

McConnell at Canale's is on Facebook. To connect with McConnell at Canale's, join Facebook today.