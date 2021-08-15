Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

Oxford events coming soon

Posted by 
Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 7 days ago

(OXFORD, MS) Oxford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEaRI_0bSNI6pq00

Larkin Poe

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1006 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

Larkin Poe live at The Lyric Oxford on Friday, November 5th, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQzYV_0bSNI6pq00

Oxford Real Estate Classes

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 9 Industrial Park Drive, Oxford, MS 38655

The Real Estate Training Institute is approved by the Mississippi Real Estate Commission to instruct real estate courses.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007Ijo_0bSNI6pq00

Lazer Tag & Dinner

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655

Laser tag and free dinner at First Baptist Church in Oxford

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oxford News Flash

Oxford News Flash

Oxford, MS
100
Followers
169
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Live Events#First Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy