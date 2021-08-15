Cancel
Kerrville, TX

Live events Kerrville — what’s coming up

Kerrville Dispatch
Kerrville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(KERRVILLE, TX) Kerrville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kerrville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WivKG_0bSNI5x700

413 Fitness

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2031 Goat Creek Rd, Kerrville, TX

This class meets at 9:30 AM for 30 minutes of walking around the Impact parking lot, followed at 10:00 AM with structured exercises designed for improved strength and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Drkvu_0bSNI5x700

Allen Love & Country Pride

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 3979 Bandera Hwy, Kerrville, TX

It's Sunday Funday with Allen Love & Country Pride! Put on your boots and get ready for a day of live Country, boot-scootin', great food from our Grill, and refreshing drinks from our full-liquor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L754A_0bSNI5x700

Republican Women Of Kerrville Luncheon

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

Republican Women of Kerr County Lucheon for more info RWKCTX.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmPYF_0bSNI5x700

Songkeepers - Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2100 Memorial Blvd Building #11, Kerrville, TX

Recognized by Acoustic Guitar magazine as one of Texas’ 20 essential contemporary singer-songwriters, Terri Hendrix has earned fans worldwide for her singular fusion of folk, pop, country, blues...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPbEo_0bSNI5x700

Micro Wrestling Returns to Kerrville, TX!

Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3785 Texas 27, Kerrville, TX 78028

Let's get ready to rumble at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, TX with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

