Live events Kerrville — what’s coming up

(KERRVILLE, TX) Kerrville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kerrville area:

413 Fitness Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2031 Goat Creek Rd, Kerrville, TX

This class meets at 9:30 AM for 30 minutes of walking around the Impact parking lot, followed at 10:00 AM with structured exercises designed for improved strength and flexibility.

Allen Love & Country Pride Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 3979 Bandera Hwy, Kerrville, TX

It's Sunday Funday with Allen Love & Country Pride! Put on your boots and get ready for a day of live Country, boot-scootin', great food from our Grill, and refreshing drinks from our full-liquor...

Republican Women Of Kerrville Luncheon Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

Republican Women of Kerr County Lucheon for more info RWKCTX.org

Songkeepers - Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2100 Memorial Blvd Building #11, Kerrville, TX

Recognized by Acoustic Guitar magazine as one of Texas’ 20 essential contemporary singer-songwriters, Terri Hendrix has earned fans worldwide for her singular fusion of folk, pop, country, blues...

Micro Wrestling Returns to Kerrville, TX! Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3785 Texas 27, Kerrville, TX 78028

Let's get ready to rumble at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, TX with the Micro Wrestling Federation!