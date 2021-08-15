Selma events calendar

(SELMA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Selma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Selma:

Esther Life Ministry Pillow Talk Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 210 Highland Avenue, Selma, AL 36701

A place where we share an intimate space with God. We will come together in prayer, Will discuss our issues, destroy yokes & leave free.

Second Missionary Baptist Church Online Reservations Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2809 Hardie Avenue, Selma, AL 36702

Church Online Reservations can be scheduled from now until the last Sunday in December 2021. Thank you for reserving your seat in advance.

Nu Breed & Jesse Howard OutLawNation Prattville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 426 County Road 4 East, Prattville, AL 36067

Come hang out and watch Nu Breed and Jesse Howard and some more take the stage and perform your favorite songs!

BRYAN MARTIN with special guest RYLEE AUSTIN Prattville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 426 County Rd 4 W, Prattville, AL

Bryan Martin, an American singer/songwriter from Grand Cane, LA grew up on the Sabine river, living the small town country life. He was introduced to music at a young age by listening to his mom...

Girls Night Out The Show at Carl's Country (Prattville, AL) Prattville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 426 County Road 4 West, Prattville, AL 36067

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Prattville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm