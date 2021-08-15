Cancel
Huber Heights, OH

Events on the Huber Heights calendar

Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 7 days ago

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Live events are coming to Huber Heights.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huber Heights:

Blessed, Faith & Fit Cardio Every Tuesday 6:30pm

Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 643 Troy Street, Dayton, OH 45404

BLESSED, FAITH & FIT CARDIO TUESDAY NIGHTS AT 6:15PM WITH DR. J. ROBINSON, ABUNDANT SEASON, 643 TROY ST, DAYTON, OH ! ALL NEW FAITH & WELLNESS! “Energize your life (Total: Mind, Body & Holy Spirit) in a powerful praise-driven cardio class using biblical & scientific principles to achieve wellness success. Develop relaxation techniques while you thrive on chaos to reduce stress!”Experience the Power, Praise, and the good time!  FREE HEALTH ASSESSMENT:  Blood pressure, BW, BF, BMI, BMR, and pH Bal

Vertical Horizon

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

TRAIN WITH SPECIAL GUEST VERTICAL HORIZON at Rose Music Center.

Old Crow Medicine Show

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

With over 20 years of winning over audiences with “their boundless energy and spirit,” Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to Dayton. Old Crow Medicine Show will return to Huber Heights at the Rose...

Military and Veterans Commission

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6131 Taylorsville Rd, Huber Heights, OH

The Military and Veterans Commission was established to act in an advisory capacity to City Council and the City Manager to create and maintain an atmosphere contributing to the understanding and...

Train w/Vertical Horizon @ Rose Music Center

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

TRAIN WITH SPECIAL GUEST VERTICAL HORIZON ROSE MUSIC CENTER AT THE HEIGHTS AUGUST 26, 2021 Tickets On Sale Friday, June 11 at 11am HUBER HEIGHTS, OH (6/7/21) – Train, the multi-GRAMMY and...

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

