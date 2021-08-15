Cancel
Stevens Point, WI

Events on the Stevens Point calendar

Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 7 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Live events are coming to Stevens Point.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevens Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djtWI_0bSNI2Iw00

Rick's Run/Walk/Roll

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point, WI

Ki LLC/Ki Mobility is excited to announce the 1st Annual Rick’s Run/Walk/Roll, to be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in honor of Rick Cisewski. This event includes a 5 KM run/walk/roll and a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuvZU_0bSNI2Iw00

Skills Development Class

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 601 Michigan Ave N, Stevens Point, WI

The five class program meets for 60 minutes per class. All areas of the game will be covered including full swing, chipping, pitching, sand and putting. Maximum class size is 4 students. Clubs are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXh9z_0bSNI2Iw00

Charcoal Drawing Event "Adorned Barn" in Stevens

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 200 Division Street North, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Guided Charcoal Drawing Class - No Experience Needed - Join us and make it your own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPBCU_0bSNI2Iw00

Medicare 101

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1265 Main St Suite 104, Stevens Point, WI

Medicare 101 at Kyle Calvert: Physicians Mutual on Aug 18th, 1:00pm

2021 Tee-Time for Autism

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 601 Michigan Ave N, Stevens Point, WI

2021 Tee Time for Autism Contact Kirsten Cooper with questions regarding the 3rd Annual Tee Time for Autism. kcooper@autismgreaterwi.org … more

