Palestine calendar: Coming events

(PALESTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Palestine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Palestine:

Breakfast, Brew & Business...a morning networking experience Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 223 W Crawford St, Palestine, TX

Strong Coffee warm breakfast plus an opportunity to network or have a Coffee Date with another business. Bring plenty of business cards, be sure to have 1 or 2 people you want a warm introduction...

Jàcksonville High School Class of 1991 30 Year Reu Jacksonville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 980 County Road 1705, Jacksonville, TX 75766

It has been 10 years since we got together as a group. We are overdue for some catching up time. Will be an evening to remember.

August 21st Catalog Horse Sale Elkhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 12719 S, TX-19, Elkhart, TX

Our August catalog horse sale! Focused on ranch and western performance horses with a variation of barrel horses, trail/ family safe horses and ponies. Horses preview the morning of the sale at...

City Council Meeting Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

City Hall, 504 N. Queen Street, Palestine, TX (Regular Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Work Session prior to the Regular Meeting) Click here to view the agenda. Watch on Facebook or AV Capture (streamed live...

Snake Avoidance Clinic Frankston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Wayne Lain, of snakebreaker.com, specializes in training pets and hunting dogs to avoid dangerous snakes. He uses live Rattlesnakes,Copperheads and Water Moccasins(When available) that have been...