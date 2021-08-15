Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

Palestine calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 7 days ago

(PALESTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Palestine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Palestine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zx2lk_0bSNI1QD00

Breakfast, Brew & Business...a morning networking experience

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 223 W Crawford St, Palestine, TX

Strong Coffee warm breakfast plus an opportunity to network or have a Coffee Date with another business. Bring plenty of business cards, be sure to have 1 or 2 people you want a warm introduction...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z10fS_0bSNI1QD00

Jàcksonville High School Class of 1991 30 Year Reu

Jacksonville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 980 County Road 1705, Jacksonville, TX 75766

It has been 10 years since we got together as a group. We are overdue for some catching up time. Will be an evening to remember.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnszt_0bSNI1QD00

August 21st Catalog Horse Sale

Elkhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 12719 S, TX-19, Elkhart, TX

Our August catalog horse sale! Focused on ranch and western performance horses with a variation of barrel horses, trail/ family safe horses and ponies. Horses preview the morning of the sale at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4qu5_0bSNI1QD00

City Council Meeting

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

City Hall, 504 N. Queen Street, Palestine, TX (Regular Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Work Session prior to the Regular Meeting) Click here to view the agenda. Watch on Facebook or AV Capture (streamed live...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mu1Iw_0bSNI1QD00

Snake Avoidance Clinic

Frankston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Wayne Lain, of snakebreaker.com, specializes in training pets and hunting dogs to avoid dangerous snakes. He uses live Rattlesnakes,Copperheads and Water Moccasins(When available) that have been...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Palestine Post

Palestine Post

Palestine, TX
84
Followers
161
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palestine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Palestine, TX
Society
City
Elkhart, TX
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Palestine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Snakebreaker Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy