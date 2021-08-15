Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Live events Atlantic City — what’s coming up

Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 7 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Atlantic City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic City area:

Pull up & Glam Pop Up Shop

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1603 Madison Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

PullUp & Glam is an Atlantic City Shopping & Networking Event. Come and enjoy a day of shopping, drinking, food, raffles, and more.

WMGM Presents Tantric at Bourre_ac hosted by NorSt

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

WMGM Presents Tantric at Bourre Hosted By NorStep with MonteCarlo, The Age of Ore, and Silvertung

The Golden Gays - Thank Yule for Being a friend! Holiday Tour Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ, NJ 08401

THE GOLDEN GAYS NYC PRESENT: THANK YULE FOR BEING A FRIEND, A Golden Girls Holiday Musical Adventure in Atlantic City Thanksgiving Week

Road to Healthy Hair Workshop 2021

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The Road 2 Healthy Hair Workshop Returns (NEW DATES) October 23rd, 24th, 25th, 2021 at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY BAZAAR: PHISH LOT STYLE IN ASSOC. W/ PHAN ART & ELMTHREE

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Atlantic City Bazaar is excited to partner with Phan Art and ElmThree to host a Pop-Up Vendor Market, Phish Lot Style, at The Showboat AC.

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

