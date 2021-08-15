Live events Atlantic City — what’s coming up
(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Atlantic City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Atlantic City area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 1603 Madison Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
PullUp & Glam is an Atlantic City Shopping & Networking Event. Come and enjoy a day of shopping, drinking, food, raffles, and more.
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 201 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
WMGM Presents Tantric at Bourre Hosted By NorStep with MonteCarlo, The Age of Ore, and Silvertung
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ, NJ 08401
THE GOLDEN GAYS NYC PRESENT: THANK YULE FOR BEING A FRIEND, A Golden Girls Holiday Musical Adventure in Atlantic City Thanksgiving Week
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
The Road 2 Healthy Hair Workshop Returns (NEW DATES) October 23rd, 24th, 25th, 2021 at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Atlantic City Bazaar is excited to partner with Phan Art and ElmThree to host a Pop-Up Vendor Market, Phish Lot Style, at The Showboat AC.
Comments / 0