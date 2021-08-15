Live events Atlantic City — what’s coming up

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Atlantic City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic City area:

Pull up & Glam Pop Up Shop Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1603 Madison Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

PullUp & Glam is an Atlantic City Shopping & Networking Event. Come and enjoy a day of shopping, drinking, food, raffles, and more.

WMGM Presents Tantric at Bourre_ac hosted by NorSt Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

WMGM Presents Tantric at Bourre Hosted By NorStep with MonteCarlo, The Age of Ore, and Silvertung

The Golden Gays - Thank Yule for Being a friend! Holiday Tour Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ, NJ 08401

THE GOLDEN GAYS NYC PRESENT: THANK YULE FOR BEING A FRIEND, A Golden Girls Holiday Musical Adventure in Atlantic City Thanksgiving Week

Road to Healthy Hair Workshop 2021 Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The Road 2 Healthy Hair Workshop Returns (NEW DATES) October 23rd, 24th, 25th, 2021 at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY BAZAAR: PHISH LOT STYLE IN ASSOC. W/ PHAN ART & ELMTHREE Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Atlantic City Bazaar is excited to partner with Phan Art and ElmThree to host a Pop-Up Vendor Market, Phish Lot Style, at The Showboat AC.