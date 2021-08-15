Cancel
Hazleton, PA

What’s up Hazleton: Local events calendar

Hazleton Digest
Hazleton Digest
 7 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA) Live events are lining up on the Hazleton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hazleton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG97m_0bSNHzoz00

32nd Annual HRTS Street Machine & Muscle Car Show-N-Go

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 106 Laurel Mall Dr, Hazleton, PA

Our 32nd annual event begins at Laurel Mall, West Hazleton and cruises 35 miles via back roads to Quaker Steak Lube in Bloomsburg. Registration begins at 8am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGmSa_0bSNHzoz00

40 Days to Personal Revolution

Hazle Township, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 592 Susquehanna Blvd, Hazle Township, PA

40 Days To Personal Revolution Begins Sunday August 29th, 2021 Transform your mind & body, Transform your life! Program kick off - A Co - Taught Community Class & Meeting Sunday August 29th at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eylPA_0bSNHzoz00

Harper and Midwest Kind

Hazle Township, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 563 Can Do Expressway, 18202, Hazle Township, PA

Did someone say didgeridoo? Hell yeah we did! Come join us in welcoming Harper and the Midwest Kind back to the TAP. Trust us when we say this is something you don't want to miss! A $5 cover will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QQ07_0bSNHzoz00

Something Rotten!

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 212 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA

Join us for our GRAND REOPENING PRODUCTION, PTPA's very own renaissance, Something Rotten! Doors will open 1 hour prior to curtain, at which time our upgraded concession menu and cash bar will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJeL8_0bSNHzoz00

Annual Church Picnic

Hazle Township, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 34 Fox Manor Rd, Hazle Township, PA

Please sign up by Aug 15th. It's Church Picnic time again! Join us for a combined service at 10:00 AM, followed by our annual picnic celebration. We will supply the meat. Please sign up to bring a...

