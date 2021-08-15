Bartlesville events coming soon

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bartlesville:

Bartlesville Class of 2005 15 Year Reunion Bartlesville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Southeast Adams Boulevard, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Join us to celebrate our 15 year high school reunion!

Married People Kick-Off Event Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, OK

Join us on Friday, August 27 (7-9pm) for our Married People Kick-Off Event. This will be a night full of Fun, Food, and Fellowship. There is no charge for this event. Childcare is available for a...

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Bartlesville Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, OK

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...

The Hydramatics LIVE Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 215 E 2nd St, Bartlesville, OK

Here they come again! It's a Bartlesville Blues Blowout at Crossing 2nd, with The Hydramatics! Blues enthusiasts enjoy this Tulsa-based band's well rounded Chicago, Texas, and West Coast Jump...

BLACK || WHITE PARTY 2021 Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

COTTAGE BLACK | | WHITE 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Wear your glitziest black + white outfit and join us for an evening of celebration and casino royale entertainment! Dinner • Giving Tree • Drinks