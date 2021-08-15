Live events Russellville — what’s coming up

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Russellville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Russellville area:

Technology Help for Seniors Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 116 E 3rd St, Russellville, AR

Bring your laptop, mobile device, E-Reader, or tablet for one-on-one personalized instruction. We will do our best to help you with any technology related problem you have!

Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Russellville, AR

Backwoods is a 3-day, 4-night camping and music festival held on the top of a mountain in the middle of the Ozark National Forest in Arkansas. Warmer weather dates means more summer fun like...

Pope County Farmers Market Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 W C St, Russellville, AR

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

August Monthly Meeting Dardanelle, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 217 N Front St, Dardanelle, AR

August Monthly Meeting Hosted By Republican Party of Yell County Arkansas. Event starts at Tue Aug 17 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Dardanelle., August Monthly Meeting

Johnny's Liquidation On-Line Auction. Atkins, Arkansas AR Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Russellville, AR

****PLEASE READ****!!**SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE**Due To The Fast Increasing Number Of Positive Covid Cases And The Fact That Arkansas HasBeen Place In State Of Emergency, The Sellers Have...