Moses Lake, WA

Events on the Moses Lake calendar

Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 7 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Moses Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moses Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117FDE_0bSNHwAo00

Color and 2-D Design Class

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Some of the many topics to be explored in this four-part class: Color mixing, physical and psychological aspects of color (for example, why we say we are “blue” when we are sad), effects of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lC6P_0bSNHwAo00

Backstreet Boys at Spokane Arena

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Backstreet Boys VENUE: Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA DATE: 25 August, 2021, 07:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZHfm_0bSNHwAo00

Monsters of Rock Tribute

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3953 Airway Dr NE, Moses Lake, WA

Don't miss the best tributes of rock take the Brian Miller stage Wednesday, August 18th! General Admission free with entrance in to the Fair! Get the best seats in the house by ordering your VIP...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTwH4_0bSNHwAo00

Back To School Night

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 425 Paxson Dr, Moses Lake, WA

Calling all kids & families! Local agencies are joining together to provide a fun family night just for you. Join us for food & drink trucks, arts & crafts, games, back-to-school supplies, and...

Nerd Alert! Juried Exhibition Opening Reception

Moses Lake, WA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Opening Night Aug. 27, 5-8 p.m. Adult Swim: Custom Pin-Back Buttons Nerdy refreshments Cosplay Contest, judging at 5:30 p.m. "Drag Culture, Beyond Entertainment" with Humanities Washington Speaker...

With Moses Lake News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

