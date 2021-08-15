Events on the Moses Lake calendar

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Moses Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moses Lake:

Color and 2-D Design Class Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Some of the many topics to be explored in this four-part class: Color mixing, physical and psychological aspects of color (for example, why we say we are “blue” when we are sad), effects of...

Backstreet Boys at Spokane Arena Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Backstreet Boys VENUE: Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA DATE: 25 August, 2021, 07:30 PM

Monsters of Rock Tribute Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3953 Airway Dr NE, Moses Lake, WA

Don't miss the best tributes of rock take the Brian Miller stage Wednesday, August 18th! General Admission free with entrance in to the Fair! Get the best seats in the house by ordering your VIP...

Back To School Night Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 425 Paxson Dr, Moses Lake, WA

Calling all kids & families! Local agencies are joining together to provide a fun family night just for you. Join us for food & drink trucks, arts & crafts, games, back-to-school supplies, and...

Nerd Alert! Juried Exhibition Opening Reception Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Opening Night Aug. 27, 5-8 p.m. Adult Swim: Custom Pin-Back Buttons Nerdy refreshments Cosplay Contest, judging at 5:30 p.m. "Drag Culture, Beyond Entertainment" with Humanities Washington Speaker...