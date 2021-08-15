Cancel
Manitowoc, WI

Events on the Manitowoc calendar

Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 7 days ago

(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are lining up on the Manitowoc calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manitowoc:

Arin Blaze & The Men about Town @ SALUTE

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1107A S 10th St, Manitowoc, WI

Airn Blaze & The Men About Town at Salute To Everyone at Salute, 1107 S 10th St, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Verenigde Staten, Manitowoc on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 01:30 am to 05:30 am

An Evening of Messages with Psychic Mediums Sara Beaupre & Jill M. Jackson

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4601 Calumet Avenue, Manitowoc, WI 54220

LIVE EVENT ~ Join Sara and Jill for this one-time life-changing event.

Family Activity Night: Glaze & Paint - Polar Bear | Grab & Go Bags

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:15 PM

Address: 707 Quay Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Make a 3D polar bear floating on an ice chunk.

Buffalo Bill Wild West Show — Manitowoc County Historical Society

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 924 Pine Crest Ln, Manitowoc, WI

Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 11 am to 3 pm Join Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc as Buffalo Bill’s Best of the Wild West brings this iconic page of history to life right...

Boomboxx @ Manitowoc County Fair - Rock Stage

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4921 Expo Dr, Manitowoc, WI

Boomboxx will be playing at Manitowoc County Fair - Rock Stage Manitowoc on Sunday August 29 starting at 01:00 PM

