Live events Gaffney — what’s coming up

(GAFFNEY, SC) Live events are lining up on the Gaffney calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gaffney:

Yoga for Clinicians Spartanburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 138 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307

Participants will come away with a strong introduction and foundation to the history and psychology of yoga, the chakra system and more!

SCDRA Fwd ($5,000) Plus Racing In Support Divisions Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 153 Speedway Rd, Gaffney, SC

Time:Gates Open At: 4:30 PMDrivers Meeting: 7:00 PM Cost:General Admission: $15Pit Admission: $30Kids 12 Under: Free

CHAPS Wine Tasting Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 College Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340

Wine Tasting Presented by Haley Grant of Traveling Vineyard at the Cherokee Co. History and Arts Museum, 301 College Drive; Sept. 9, 6-8 pm

Regular Town Council Meeting Cowpens, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 180 Foster St, Cowpens, SC

Town Council Agenda for Monday, July 19th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Call to Order Invocation Swear In Erin P. Wofford, Council Member Elect Approve Agenda for July 19, 2021 Kerry […]



Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 114 West Birnie Street, Gaffney, SC 29340

Asian Doll performing live Saturday Aug 4th Labor Labor Day Weekend @ Apex 114 W Birnie Street Gaffney, SC