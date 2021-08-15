Cancel
Gaffney, SC

Live events Gaffney — what's coming up

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 7 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) Live events are lining up on the Gaffney calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gaffney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAXHe_0bSNHuPM00

Yoga for Clinicians

Spartanburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 138 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307

Participants will come away with a strong introduction and foundation to the history and psychology of yoga, the chakra system and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJd2y_0bSNHuPM00

SCDRA Fwd ($5,000) Plus Racing In Support Divisions

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 153 Speedway Rd, Gaffney, SC

Time:Gates Open At: 4:30 PMDrivers Meeting: 7:00 PM Cost:General Admission: $15Pit Admission: $30Kids 12 Under: Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3wmG_0bSNHuPM00

CHAPS Wine Tasting

Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 College Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340

Wine Tasting Presented by Haley Grant of Traveling Vineyard at the Cherokee Co. History and Arts Museum, 301 College Drive; Sept. 9, 6-8 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39shTk_0bSNHuPM00

Regular Town Council Meeting

Cowpens, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 180 Foster St, Cowpens, SC

Town Council Agenda for Monday, July 19th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Call to Order Invocation Swear In Erin P. Wofford, Council Member Elect Approve Agenda for July 19, 2021 Kerry […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4coD_0bSNHuPM00

Asian Doll @ Apex Sat. Sept. 4th Labor Day Weekend!

Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 114 West Birnie Street, Gaffney, SC 29340

Asian Doll performing live Saturday Aug 4th Labor Labor Day Weekend @ Apex 114 W Birnie Street Gaffney, SC

Gaffney Today

Gaffney Today

Gaffney, SC
With Gaffney Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

