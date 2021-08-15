Hinesville calendar: Events coming up

(HINESVILLE, GA) Hinesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hinesville:

Volunteer Orientation Hinesville, GA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Volunteering is an amazing opportunity whether it be school applications, group activities, or a way to fill your day now that school is back in session. K9 Battle Buddies will be hosting a...

Yoga+Shop Hinesville, GA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville, GA 31313

A great yoga class for beginners to cleanse the mind and soul followed by a pop up shop to get aromatherapy soaps to cleanse the body.

Bradwell Football Hinesville, GA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Pafford St, Hinesville, GA

Join Bradwell as they play against Westside Macon @ Bradwell. August 20, 2021

Business Expo & Job Fair Hinesville, GA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2140 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

Business Expo and Job Fair Friday, August 27th 10 am- 2 pm Liberty County Performing Arts Center Free to Attend Booths are $100 for Chamber members and $200 for non-members. Access a vendor form...

Oil Painting Class Hinesville, GA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 102 S Commerce St, Hinesville, GA

Each month, artist Nancy Melchor, a Bob Ross Certified Instructor, will teach a new painting using Bob Ross painting techniques. Classes are $35 and supplies are included. Pre-registration is...