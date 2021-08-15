Cancel
Hinesville, GA

Hinesville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(HINESVILLE, GA) Hinesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hinesville:

Volunteer Orientation

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Volunteering is an amazing opportunity whether it be school applications, group activities, or a way to fill your day now that school is back in session. K9 Battle Buddies will be hosting a...

Yoga+Shop

Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville, GA 31313

A great yoga class for beginners to cleanse the mind and soul followed by a pop up shop to get aromatherapy soaps to cleanse the body.

Bradwell Football

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Pafford St, Hinesville, GA

Join Bradwell as they play against Westside Macon @ Bradwell. August 20, 2021

Business Expo & Job Fair

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2140 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

Business Expo and Job Fair Friday, August 27th 10 am- 2 pm Liberty County Performing Arts Center Free to Attend Booths are $100 for Chamber members and $200 for non-members. Access a vendor form...

Oil Painting Class

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 102 S Commerce St, Hinesville, GA

Each month, artist Nancy Melchor, a Bob Ross Certified Instructor, will teach a new painting using Bob Ross painting techniques. Classes are $35 and supplies are included. Pre-registration is...

ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

