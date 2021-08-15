Cancel
Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City calendar: Events coming up

Rio Grande City News Watch
 7 days ago

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Rio Grande City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rio Grande City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADBVz_0bSNHsdu00

I Love the 90's Tour

Sullivan City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: Dolphin Cove, Cameron county, TX 78595

I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKCLz_0bSNHsdu00

DJ Jorge and Homer G

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1603 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX

Great Music, Dancing and Karaoke. Fun night with DJ Jorge and Homer Also check out other Music Events in Mission , Parties in Mission , Entertainment Events in Mission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgzoU_0bSNHsdu00

Blood Drive Event

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1352 E 1st St e, Mission, TX

Be a part of saving someone's life by donating blood. Date: August 27th Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location: 1352 E 1st St E, Mission Tx, 78572 Vitals signs, Sugar Levels Check-up Available, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gm257_0bSNHsdu00

BERT OGDEN MASERATI Back to School Supply Drive/Networking Event

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1404 E Expressway 83, Mission, TX

Join us at Mission Maserati "Fill the Trunk" Back to School Supply Drive/Networking Event!!! 1404 E. Expressway 83 Networking Appetizers Door Prizers "The National Hispanic Professional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxVud_0bSNHsdu00

George Navarro @ 5x5

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd, Mission, TX

Up and coming Texas music artist George Navarro has been hitting the Texas charts with two back-to-back Texas #1 singles, and his new single "Like You Do" coming out July 2nd. George Navarro was...

Rio Grande City News Watch

Rio Grande City, TX
With Rio Grande City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

