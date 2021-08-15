Cancel
Somerset, KY

Live events on the horizon in Somerset

Somerset Today
 7 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Somerset has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Somerset:

Miles With Maroons 5K Run/Walk

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 511 University Dr, Somerset, KY

Miles With Maroons 5K Run/Walk – Pulaski Co. High School, 501 W. University Dr. Somerset, KY, 8:00am. Prepare your mind and soles. Info www.runsignup.com/Race/KY/Somerset/MILESWITHMAROONS5KRUNWALK .\n

FAC's Got Talent

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Address: 116 W University Dr, Somerset, KY

FAC's Got Talent at FAC Somerset, 118E University Drive, Somerset, KY 42503, Somerset, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:15 pm

After School Art Club Sign Ups

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

We are now accepting applications for Creative Corner's After School Art Club. You may stop by Creative Corner for a paper information/application or private messager Juanita Crowder Lawson on...

Somerset Farmers Market

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4150 US-27, Somerset, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours:May, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 2pm June - October, 2021Wednesday and Saturdays, 8AM - 2PMLocation: Somerset Mall Parking Lot, 4150

Summer Series featuring Southside Men

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Join us as we learn about The God of The Bible! Sunday 9:30 a.m. - The God Who Sees presented by Jason Bridgeman Sunday 10:30 a.m. - The God of Holiness presented by Darron Absher Sunday 6:00...

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

