Live events on the horizon in Somerset

(SOMERSET, KY) Somerset has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Somerset:

Miles With Maroons 5K Run/Walk Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 511 University Dr, Somerset, KY

Miles With Maroons 5K Run/Walk – Pulaski Co. High School, 501 W. University Dr. Somerset, KY, 8:00am. Prepare your mind and soles. Info www.runsignup.com/Race/KY/Somerset/MILESWITHMAROONS5KRUNWALK .



FAC's Got Talent Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Address: 116 W University Dr, Somerset, KY

FAC's Got Talent at FAC Somerset, 118E University Drive, Somerset, KY 42503, Somerset, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:15 pm

After School Art Club Sign Ups Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

We are now accepting applications for Creative Corner's After School Art Club. You may stop by Creative Corner for a paper information/application or private messager Juanita Crowder Lawson on...

Somerset Farmers Market Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4150 US-27, Somerset, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours:May, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 2pm June - October, 2021Wednesday and Saturdays, 8AM - 2PMLocation: Somerset Mall Parking Lot, 4150

Summer Series featuring Southside Men Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Join us as we learn about The God of The Bible! Sunday 9:30 a.m. - The God Who Sees presented by Jason Bridgeman Sunday 10:30 a.m. - The God of Holiness presented by Darron Absher Sunday 6:00...