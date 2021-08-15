What’s up Sandusky: Local events calendar

(SANDUSKY, OH) Sandusky has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandusky area:

Hot Harley Nights 2021 Finale Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5316 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH

It’s finally time. One lucky person will ride away on a 2021 Harley-Davidson® Iron 1200 complete with a $2,000 customization package from MRHD! And we still have 5 keys to give away so get here...

The Conkle Brothers go to CEDAR POINT Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH

We are excited to announce that we will be a part of Cedar Point's Bands in Residence program. Local and regional bands from across the country submitted their material to be considered and...

Sweet Treat Weekend Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 710 Crystal Rock Ave, Sandusky, OH

August 27-29 Sweet Treat Weekend: Candy Bar Bingo, Ice Cream Social and more….



Hosanna Yoga — Holistic Yoga & Nutrition Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 W Water St, Sandusky, OH

Class Information: Hosanna Yoga Sunday 5 PM Class Description: In Hosanna Yoga we will move, praise and breath as we focus our attention on God’s word, His guidance and never-ending love. This...

The "Pops" Klinect Memorial 30 Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 614 W Perkins Ave # 1, Sandusky, OH

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 5:30 PM TO 9:00 PM SANDUSKY SPEEDWAY, SANDUSKY Join Community Connections Specialist Heidi at the Sandusky Speedway. Try something new, see some cools cars and enjoy the race...