Sandusky, OH

What’s up Sandusky: Local events calendar

 7 days ago

(SANDUSKY, OH) Sandusky has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandusky area:

Hot Harley Nights 2021 Finale

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5316 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH

It’s finally time. One lucky person will ride away on a 2021 Harley-Davidson® Iron 1200 complete with a $2,000 customization package from MRHD! And we still have 5 keys to give away so get here...

The Conkle Brothers go to CEDAR POINT

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH

We are excited to announce that we will be a part of Cedar Point's Bands in Residence program. Local and regional bands from across the country submitted their material to be considered and...

Sweet Treat Weekend

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 710 Crystal Rock Ave, Sandusky, OH

August 27-29 Sweet Treat Weekend: Candy Bar Bingo, Ice Cream Social and more….\n

Hosanna Yoga — Holistic Yoga & Nutrition

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 W Water St, Sandusky, OH

Class Information: Hosanna Yoga Sunday 5 PM Class Description: In Hosanna Yoga we will move, praise and breath as we focus our attention on God’s word, His guidance and never-ending love. This...

The "Pops" Klinect Memorial 30

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 614 W Perkins Ave # 1, Sandusky, OH

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 5:30 PM TO 9:00 PM SANDUSKY SPEEDWAY, SANDUSKY Join Community Connections Specialist Heidi at the Sandusky Speedway. Try something new, see some cools cars and enjoy the race...

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky, OH
ABOUT

With Sandusky Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

