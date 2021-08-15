Live events Elizabeth City — what’s coming up

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabeth City area:

Official Registration Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1704 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

ECSU Campus 1704 Weeksville Road Elizabeth City, NC 27909 All continuing students are required to participate in the "Pre-Registration" process. Pre-registration affords all enrolled students the...

Music on the Green Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Beginning August 3, 2021, and continuing for eight consecutive Tuesday evenings through September 21st, local and regional bands will perform at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 6:00 until 8:00 pm...

Friday Races at Dixieland Speedway! Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1520 Northside Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

Dixieland is family-friendly and the on-track action keeps fans on the edge of their seat! Concessions on site.

Support the Sheriff Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Event starts at 11am! Honoring our local Law Enforcement! Sheriff Tommy Wooten will be speaking! Come and show your support!

Explore North America - Wine Tasting Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 512 E Main St, Elizabeth City, NC

Our Summer Wine Tasting Series Continues!! Explore North America with us right here at 2 Souls Wine Bar on Sunday, August 22nd. Steve Sommerville, with Ocean South Imports will be here to take us...