Cedar City, UT

Live events Cedar City — what’s coming up

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 7 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Cedar City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cedar City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn7AM_0bSNHoME00

Cars and Coffee

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 67 W Center St, Cedar City, UT

Come show off your ride and enjoy some coffee in Downtown Cedar City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yd4oT_0bSNHoME00

Great American Stampede

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2045 N Main St, Cedar City, UT

Watch a horse parade down Main Street and a rodeo at Iron Rangers Arena, and enjoy carnival games and rides and musical entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yP0xh_0bSNHoME00

Utah Shakespeare Festival - The Pirates of Penzance

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT

Book and Lyrics by W. S. GilbertMusic by Arthur SullivanDirected by Cassie Abate A shipload of sentimental pirates, a gaggle of giggling maidens, and a band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014kLJ_0bSNHoME00

Red Acre: Breakfast on the Farm

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2322 W 4375 N, Cedar City, UT

Breakfast on the Farm held 8:30 am to 11 ish or until the foods all gone; at Red Acre Farms (2322 W 4375 N, Cedar City). Come enjoy the farm, hear the roosters crow, feed the animals, and eat a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btWYj_0bSNHoME00

Article V Constitutional Convention presentation For and Against

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 351 West University Boulevard, Cedar City, UT 84720

Please join us in understanding the Pros and Cons of an Article V Constitutional Convention and come away better informed.

