Live events Cedar City — what’s coming up

These events are coming up in the Cedar City area:

Cars and Coffee Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 67 W Center St, Cedar City, UT

Come show off your ride and enjoy some coffee in Downtown Cedar City.

Great American Stampede Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2045 N Main St, Cedar City, UT

Watch a horse parade down Main Street and a rodeo at Iron Rangers Arena, and enjoy carnival games and rides and musical entertainment.

Utah Shakespeare Festival - The Pirates of Penzance Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT

Book and Lyrics by W. S. GilbertMusic by Arthur SullivanDirected by Cassie Abate A shipload of sentimental pirates, a gaggle of giggling maidens, and a band

Red Acre: Breakfast on the Farm Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2322 W 4375 N, Cedar City, UT

Breakfast on the Farm held 8:30 am to 11 ish or until the foods all gone; at Red Acre Farms (2322 W 4375 N, Cedar City). Come enjoy the farm, hear the roosters crow, feed the animals, and eat a...

Article V Constitutional Convention presentation For and Against Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 351 West University Boulevard, Cedar City, UT 84720

Please join us in understanding the Pros and Cons of an Article V Constitutional Convention and come away better informed.