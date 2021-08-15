Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Live events coming up in Port Huron

Port Huron Bulletin
 7 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI) Live events are coming to Port Huron.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port Huron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRuXn_0bSNHnTV00

Cry Baby

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 McMorran Blvd, Port Huron, MI

Buy Cry-Baby in Port Huron tickets for the 08/15/2021 performance at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center. You want to catch the show. Vivid Seats makes it easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fQjy_0bSNHnTV00

Stained Glass For Beginners (Dungeons and Dragons themed)

Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1219 Military Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

Learn to foil and solder a D20 in this nerdy, 2 hour class for first time students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsBXO_0bSNHnTV00

Tips from the Top! Cooking Lessons with Chef Shell

Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1115 6th St, Port Huron, MI 48060

Parts of our series of expert lecture and workshops, gets Tips from the Top!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GuTs_0bSNHnTV00

Shop, Rock N’ Stroll

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Shop, dine and stroll Downtown Port Huron as live music fills the streets with our 2nd Annual Shop, Rock N\' …\n Shop, Rock N’ Stroll More »\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLD3s_0bSNHnTV00

Rockin' The Rivers - Your Generation In Concert

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Port Huron, MI

Rockin' FREE concerts in August have become the place to be on summer nights! Performances include local, national, and international acts that really rock! Grab your blankets or lawn chairs for a...

With Port Huron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

